Strengthening Celac key to avoid return to colonial order, Bolivian president says

2nd Saturday, March 2024 - 10:40 UTC

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora said Friday in Kingstown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), said that strengthening the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and every regional integration space was the only alternative to war to fend off any foreign interference seeking the return to the “already outlawed” colonial order. He made those remarks during his speech at the 8th Celac Summit.

Arce also denounced the existence of an articulated system of oppression that operates jointly between capitalism, colonialism, and patriarchy, for which reason it was essential to also articulate the anti-capitalist, anti-colonial, and anti-patriarchal struggle. “As we have seen, it is urgent and necessary to move from rhetoric to action,” the Bolivian leader stressed.

Although Celac is working intensely on the integration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, “the centers of hegemonic power persist in their efforts to divide us and take control of our natural resources,” he also argued while insisting that all regional and extra-regional integration spaces must be defended as the only alternative in the face of war, foreign interference and the pretension of returning to the colonial order. “In this context, it is essential to strengthen the institutional framework of Celac, to guarantee its effectiveness and relevance in the defense and promotion of the law.”

Arce also focused on the climate and food crisis, for which he suggested a global program to guarantee small producers better conditions for production, which would entail access to seeds, fertilizers, technology, infrastructure, credit, and markets, as well as better living conditions in full harmony with Mother Earth.

During his stay in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Arce met with Qiu Xiaoqi, the representative of the Chinese government before the Celac.

“We had a meeting with the special representative sent by President Xi Jinping of China, with whom we have discussed specific issues between Bolivia and China,” Arce told reporters. “Bolivia is important for China; that for us consolidates our bilateral relationship. We have shown our interest that China can come to Bolivia to industrialize and help us industrialize the country,” he added regarding Chinese companies CATL BRUNP & CMOC and Citic Guoan having been authorized to exploit lithium resources in the South American country.

Arce also met with his Brazilian colleague Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the expansion of trade and investment in infrastructure and natural gas exploration in Bolivian territory.