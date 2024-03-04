UK improving links with BOTs; announcement this year, Minister Rutley tells Parliament

“The FCDO is leading a refresh of the UK's strategy on the Overseas Territories, for publication this year,” said Minister of State Foreign Office for the Americas and Overseas Territories, David Rutley when asked in Parliament about plans to bolster ties and collaboration with the British Overseas Territories.

During a recent session in the British Parliament, Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asked, “what steps he is taking to [a] improve links and [b] increase cooperation with the British Overseas Territories.”

In response, Minister of State [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] David Rutley said, “Following the UK-OT Joint Declaration agreed at the November 2023 Joint Ministerial Council, the FCDO is leading a refresh of the UK’s strategy on the Overseas Territories, for publication in 2024. This work is underway in collaboration with other UK Government Departments and in consultation with the Overseas Territories. Following the publication of the revised strategy, and as set out in the Joint Declaration, the UK will develop partnership compacts with each Overseas Territory. These will outline joint priorities and will allow for transparent and formal agreement on specific actions.

“Recent examples of cooperation and collaboration on areas of mutual interest include the visit of Lord Sharpe, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Home Office, to the Cayman Islands and the Foreign Secretary’s visit to the Falklands Islands. The Foreign Secretary met with Falkland Islanders to see their work to build a thriving community and protect their natural environment. The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s commitment to uphold the Islanders’ right of self-determination. We look forward to further engagement with the Territories.”