Falkland Islands progresses port facility project with Harland and Wolff

5th Tuesday, March 2024 - 11:05 UTC

In a bid to enhance its infrastructure, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has taken significant steps towards the replacement of the Stanley port facility, known as FIPASS. Following recent executive council meetings, two pivotal papers have been approved to advance the project.

The first paper greenlights negotiations with Harland and Wolff, a preferred development partner, for the marine-side elements of the new port facility. This move allows authorized government officers to commence discussions on contract terms and project timelines. Pending final pricing and negotiations, this phase of the project is estimated to cost between £100-£120 million.

Harland and Wolff's selection holds historical significance, as the company previously constructed the existing port facility over four decades ago, demonstrating a longstanding relationship with the Falkland Islands.

The second approved paper paves the way for the launch of an invitation to tender for the access road and causeway, integral components of the project. The tender will utilize existing designs and studies, with refinements to accommodate the marine-side specifications. This process underscores FIG's commitment to ensuring a seamless transition to the new facility by the end of 2027, coinciding with the end of FIPASS's functional life.

Mark Pollard, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services, emphasized the project's importance, stating, “The port, along with the power station, is right at the top of our priority list as an Assembly. It is vital to the future of our economy.”

John Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Harland & Wolff, expressed pride in being chosen as the preferred bidder, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering modern, efficient, and sustainable port infrastructure.

While details of the ExCo papers remain confidential, local businesses and individuals interested in the tender process are encouraged to reach out to the Port Project Team directly.