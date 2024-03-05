Falklands budget increase for national sports facility including artificial ice for skating ring

5th Tuesday, March 2024 - 16:42 UTC Full article

The agreed philosophy for this project has always been to produce the best quality sports facilities and to have facilities designed by sports people for sports people.

In 2019 the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the National Sports Council (NSC) agreed that investment in sports in the Falkland Islands was a key priority and a dedicated sports facility should be developed. FIG’s technical experts calculated that the cost of the facilities that would be required to future proof the facility would be around £6-£10m depending on detailed specifications.

The National Sports Council generously offered to take on delivery of the sports facility building and pitch, with FIG agreeing to deliver the necessary enabling infrastructure such as roads, site clearance operations, power and utilities. £3m was allocated to the NSC for their element of the project.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other unexpected turns in world markets, costs have increased for both stakeholders on the delivery. In light of these increases, during the sitting of ExCo in January 2024 increases to the budget for both the FIG and NSC works were agreed. It was further agreed by ExCo that no further FIG funding will be approved for the capital construction elements of this project. The addition to the capital funding was approved at Budget Select Committee on 14 February.

Additionally, the NSC has been successful in fundraising from the private sector. The generous donations from the private sector will not be used on core costs, but instead put towards purchasing facilities and supporting enhancements to the new facility. Enhancements include:

• Glice, artificial ice for the skating rink

• A higher quality sports floor

• An enhanced quality climbing wall and digital training board

• A lift to the mezzanine floor

• Spectator stands and toilets for the outdoor pitch.

The final delivery costs for the FIG and NSC are not yet known in absolute detail, however, it is anticipated that the overall total (excluding the donations) will come in near to the lower end of the original cost estimate.

The agreed philosophy for this project has always been to produce the best quality sports facilities possible within the available budgets, and to have facilities designed by sports people for sports people. NSC Chair, Mike Summers agreed with the then Chief Executive in 2019 to take the project management on at no cost, because it underpinned the NSC belief that to bring healthy living to a wider population through sport and exercise required a new investment in sports assets. A contract strategy of shared information and shared risk has enabled the project to be delivered in sections, each of which has been executed by local companies applying local expertise. In addition to saving the project management fee/overhead, the project has avoided additional contractor overheads and preliminaries.

Portfolio Holder for Education and Community, MLA Leona Roberts said: “MLAs (in the last and current Assembly) were pleased to commit very substantial funding for this project and have recognized that this additional approval is needed to allow the sports centre to be completed.

“It's fantastic to see the pitch already in use and I know that we all look forward to the day when this wonderful community facility is open and helping to deliver on our Islands Plan commitments to sports and to the broader benefits of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“We are grateful to the NSC for all their work in delivering their part of this large project and congratulate them on bringing alongside the private sector companies, whose generous donations are allowing for additional and improved features – we thank those sponsors for their community spirit.

“In recent years the allocation of funds for international participation and local sports clubs has increased substantially, and this £5m+ complex will undoubtedly be at the heart of activity for many years to come.”