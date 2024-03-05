Lula and Georgieva hold a “good conversation”

Lula insisted that the IMF needs to be “more representative of today's world”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Monday suggested International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva should move on with the reform of the credit agency, among other issues they discussed during their “good conversation” in Brasilia where they also reviewed “social inclusion” and the “Poverty in the world” project.

Lula said the IMF needs to be “more representative of today's world” and “capable of helping countries” that require financial support “under better conditions.” Also present at Monday's gathering were Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, and former President and current President of the BRICS Bank, Dilma Rousseff.

Georgieva, who attended last week's gathering of G-20 Economy Ministers in Sao Paulo, praised Lula's Government for its social and economic reforms that were “good news for the world economy.” She underscored Brazil's decision to combine these measures with a firm defense of the environment, especially in the hard-hit Amazon region.

Brazil holds the G-20 rotating presidency this year. The group's summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November.