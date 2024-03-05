Uruguay: FA contenders launch presidential bids

Orsi is singled out by most polls as the favorite to run for president this year on behalf of the leftwing FA

The two main contenders for the primaries of Uruguay's opposition Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) have launched their bids to succeed Luis Lacalle Pou at the Executive Tower. To do this, frontrunner Yamandú Orsi resigned as mayor (governor) of Canelones while Carolina Cosse is on leave as mayor of Montevideo until July 8.

In his speech, Orsi was critical of Lacalle's March 2 message before Congress and insisted he did not share the National Party leader's views. From Orsi's angle, there is a Uruguay where childhood and poverty seem to go hand in hand, where those who work hard to support their families find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, and where fear has permeated the streets, even reaching the sound of gunfire at night.

“There is much more inequality,” Orsi pointed out, highlighting the gap between a lagging majority and a small enriched minority. He also criticized the lack of ethics in government, emphasizing the need to rule for all and not just the privileged few.

Orsi also highlighted his achievements at Canelones, such as the improvement of drainage systems, paving, private investments, and other developments which -he argued- could be replicated at a national level. He also underscored the need to focus on education, health, and security. The latter meant providing resources to the Judiciary, defending the technical autonomy of the Prosecutor's Office, and rejecting political interference in judicial matters.

The history teacher also underlined the FA's historical importance and expressed his gratitude to former President José Pepe Mujica and the latter's wife and former Vice President Lucía Topolansky for their support. “Thank you for representing so worthily the values of humility that are so important for Uruguayans,” Orsi said.

Cosse focused her strength on the argument that “when Uruguay takes the path of the right, we don't do well.” Supporting her within the leftwing alliance are the Communist Party of Uruguay, the Socialist Party, the Party for the Victory of the People, the 5005 list, and other groups such as Women with Carolina and the Liberation Left Front.

“Today we are not starting a road, we are part of a long road that comes from far away and that is going to continue beyond us. Today Uruguay and we are at a decision point. We can decide as Uruguayans and as frenteamplistas to take the path of the great majorities or the path of regression. The path of the right”, said Cosse.

“Uruguay lived for many years on the path of the right,” Cosse argued. “When Uruguay followed the path of the right we had for years an unstable health system, a shameful public health, an education in misery, [and a] lack of investment in energy. They prepared the public companies to sell them and the country wandered until we reached an enormous crisis, that of 2002,” she added.