Peru's Prime Minister resigns amid influence-peddling scandal

6th Wednesday, March 2024 - 10:18 UTC

Alberto Otárola Peñaranda has turned in his resignation as chairman of the Council of Ministers, a position also referred to as that of the “Prime Minister,” after a scandal involving one irregular hiring went public, it was reported in Lima on Tuesday.

“I have announced my resignation in order to give President [Dina] Boluarte peace of mind so that she can reorganize her cabinet. There is a line of work that remains for the country,” he told reporters. He also claimed never to have acted wrongly or been involved in acts of corruption. In this regard, he denied any involvement in the hiring of any State worker, contrary to press reports published Sunday, according to which Otárola would have offered employment to a young woman by the name of Yaziré Pinedo Vázquez whom he called “my love” and was under contract to the detriment of the State at the Defense Ministry.

Otárola also argued that the audio of one of his conversations aired during a broadcast show had been edited and insisted the Attorney General's Office needed to properly evaluate that evidence. He said he was confident that the “gross” manipulation of the audio would be proven and insisted he was the victim of a conspiracy masterminded by former President Martín Vizcarra.

The departing official also thanked President Dina Boluarte for her confidence during the 440 days he remained in office.

The Public Prosecutor's Office said the preliminary investigations were focused on the head of the Supply Office of the General Office of Administration of the Council of Ministers, Christian Antonio Flores Magino, who appears to be the alleged perpetrator of the crime against public administration. Also under scrutiny is Defense Ministry Supply Director Luis Ricardo Obeso.