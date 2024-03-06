US: Trump v. Biden rematch virtually set after Super Tuesday's results

Biden is under flak for his age while Trump faces numerous legal actions against him en route to November

According to projections following Tuesday's results in the primary elections of both major parties in the United States, a rematch of the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden will take place in November this year.

Trump, 77, clearly leads Nikki Haley for whom a Super Tuesday victory in Vermont plus one in Washington last Sunday did little to nothing to change the outcome. In the present state of things, the likelihood of Haley, 52, reversing this trend is nearing zero and therefore no further primary voting should be held, according to Republican analysts, particularly those from Trump's camp. In theory, the primaries could last until July but Trump's team predicts a victory by March 19 at the latest after the vote in Georgia and Florida.

“They call it Super Tuesday for a reason,” Trump said. “This is a big one.” Trump’s victories Tuesday included contests in California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas. Nevertheless, he still needs to sort out a barrage of legal actions against him, the first criminal trial scheduled to start in New York on March 25.

On the Democratic side, Biden, 81, has won in 15 of the states that held Democratic Party primaries or caucuses, including those in Virginia, Texas, Minnesota, and Colorado. “Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard — showing that they are ready to fight back against Donald Trump’s extreme plan to take us backwards,” Biden said in a statement. He also warned that another term for Trump would spell “chaos, division, and darkness.” The incumbent president, whose ability to hold that office is constantly under attack due to the “age issue,” is expected to prove he is fit for duty on Thursday during his “State of the Union” speech before Congress.