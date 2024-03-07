Argentine lawmakers from the “political caste” get wage increase

Martín Menem hired his nephew as his personal assistant

Argentine Vice President Victoria Villarruel as head of the Senate and Lower House Speaker Martín Menem agreed to increase the wages of lawmakers by nearly 30% effective from January 1, it was reported Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Although President Javier Milei has repeatedly spoken evil of “the political caste” whom he pledged to target, the State's coffers remained open for it as the rest of the population earning significantly less is coping with the country's rampant inflation by giving up their daily “luxuries.”

The measure providing for a 16% increase as of Jan. 2024 and 12% as of Feb. 1 was not welcome by most Argentines, according to local media, because it meant a change in the direction of the adjustment undertaken by Milei's administration.

The document originally signed on Feb. 23 was said to benefit only Congress workers but in the end it also reached lawmakers, it was explained. The 29.9% raise also encompasses surcharges given to Parliamentarians from outside the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires for their relocation.

These increases add to Menem's decision to hire his nephew Federico Sharif Menem, 23, as his personal assistant, thus becoming one of the highest-paid workers in Congress.