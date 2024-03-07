Falklands appoints Explosive Ordnance Advisor; mines found on Hell's Kitchen beach

Following the sitting of the Falkland Islands ExCo on Tuesday 27 February, a phased clearance proposal from Fenix Insight Limited was approved. The proposal includes the provision of an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Advisor, following the discovery of a number of mines at Hell’s Kitchen beach on the designated Government Reserve, located on the Murrell Peninsula.

Guy Marot OBE has agreed to take on this role, having previously worked in the Islands on similar demining programs. As EOD Adviser, Guy will also cover the function of Project Manager on site, and be supported locally by a number of trained and experienced personnel.

An initial on-site examination of the area commenced on Wednesday 6 March 2024. This reconnaissance will provide the basis for the clearance plan that will be presented for FIG agreement.

The public are reminded that access to the Murrell Peninsula is via private land and therefore the landowner’s permission must be sought. Anyone intending on visiting the Murrell Peninsula, during the clearance activity, should liaise with the landholders and Guy.

The public are reminded not to enter the area for their own safety. Sailing is permitted no closer inshore than 0.5 miles from the shoreline, and mariners have been advised to not land on the beach within the fenced cordon. As directed by FIMA in the issued Local Notice to Mariners (LNTM) 06/2023 – ‘Mines found in Hell’s Kitchen’.

It is advisable for the public to download the What3Words app to their smart-phone. If you see any suspicious objects mark the location at a safe distance and please report your finding to the Royal Falkland Islands Police on 999.

The EOD Adviser, Guy Marot can be contacted on: 62578, GMarot@fenixinsight.com or guymarot@gmail.com