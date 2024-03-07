RFA Diligence: Veteran of Falklands and Gulf wars headed for scrapping

7th Thursday, March 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Chartered by UK during the critical months of the Falklands War in 1982, and later purchased for £25m in 1983, this ship has been at the forefront of naval logistics and repair

RFA Diligence, a forward repair ship, finds its storied career ending not with a bang, but with the quiet anticipation of scrapping. Commissioned in 1981, and having served with distinction through conflicts such as the Falklands War and the Gulf War, this vessel's journey from a civilian oil rig support ship to a key military asset symbolizes the adaptability and resilience required in naval warfare.

Now, the Defense Equipment Sales Authority has taken charge of its disposal, marking a poignant close to a chapter filled with service and sacrifice.

Built in Landskrona, Sweden, RFA Diligence's transformation from the MV Stena Inspector into a naval asset is a testament to strategic foresight. Chartered by the British government during the critical months of the Falklands War in 1982, and later purchased for £25m in 1983, this ship has been at the forefront of naval logistics and repair. Its specialized equipment, including arc welding tools and a vast store of spares, made it the primary battle damage repair unit. From supporting USS Tripoli and USS Princeton during The Gulf War to aiding humanitarian efforts after a tsunami in Sri Lanka in 2005, its versatility and reliability underscored its value across diverse missions.

Despite a commendable service record, the transition to decommissioning in 2015 was not without its challenges. The Ministry of Defense's decision to sell the vessel in 2016 faced significant hurdles, primarily the lack of suitable buyers. This predicament was exacerbated by the ship's age and the specialized nature of its design and equipment. The extensive refits it underwent, costing millions, highlight both the commitment to maintaining its operational capability and the difficulties in finding a new purpose for such a specialized vessel outside of military use.

As RFA Diligence prepares for its final journey to the scrap-yard, it's essential to reflect not just on the material aspects of the ship but on the human element. The crews who served aboard, the vessels and lives it helped save, and its role in pivotal moments of recent history form the indelible legacy of RFA Diligence. Its pending disposal, while a practical end to an inanimate object, symbolizes the closing of a significant chapter in the Royal Navy's storied history. As we look towards the future of naval logistics and repair, the lessons and legacy of RFA Diligence will undoubtedly continue to influence generations to come.