Two schoolchildren faint as Milei gives a speech

7th Thursday, March 2024 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Speaking about Communism always brings on problems, the president joked as two students fainted during his appearance at the Catholic school he and his sister attended

Two students fainted Wednesday in Buenos Aires as Argentine President Javier Milei inaugurated the school year at the Cardenal Copello Catholic school in Buenos Aires, which he attended with his sister and current presidential secretary, Karina.

”Another one? UhÖ” said Milei after the second occurrence. “Mentioning communists is so dangerous that it always generates problems,” he joked. “And yes, I name them and they are infallible,” he added. “I swear I won't name them anymore,” he went on while the rest of the students laughed.

At the time of the second fainting, Milei was recalling that he had told attendees at the World Economic Foorum (WEF) in Davos (Switzerland) that they were “all lefties.”

Earlier on, when Milei was talking about the economy and he had chosen those studies, his speech was interrupted by a student fainting. “Our doctor, let our doctor come,” Milei cried.

In his message to high school students, Milei wondered how they would feel if their grandparents went on a rampage and passed on the bill to them.

Milei, who has repeatedly insisted that educational establishments were centers of indoctrination under Kirchnerism, also mentioned that Argentina was “the first country in the world to develop a Ministry of Human Capital where the concept of social assistance is to stop giving fish to people to teach them how to fish, to create free individuals so that they can be self-sustaining.”

“The Minister of Human Capital is a job-finding machine. It has an anti-corruption division and every week it moves into a new department it makes some incredible quilombos (messes),” the President also argued.

“We cut a lot of privileges that the caste had. We had the objective of reaching zero deficit this year, but what we began to do was so strong that we were able to reach financial balance in January,” he also pointed out.