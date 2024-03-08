Biden gives State of the Union speech in campaign mode

8th Friday, March 2024

Freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas, Biden also said

US President Joseph Biden of the Democratic Party Thursday gave the traditional State of the Union speech before Congress which was regarded by many as the kickoff of his reelection bid against his predecessor, the Republican Donald Trump, who won sweeping victories in primaries on Super Tuesday this week.

“I say this to Congress: We have to stand up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Send me a bipartisan national security bill,” Biden told Congress. “My message to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, who I’ve known for a long time, is simple: We will not walk away. We will not bow down,” Biden said. “In a literal sense, history is watching.”

House Republicans are blocking a Senate-approved US$ 95 billion foreign aid package that includes US$ 61 billion for Kyiv. Biden’s speech also came at a time when lawmakers seek to avoid a government shutdown due to budgetary matters.

The President also highlighted that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was “the strongest military alliance the world has ever seen,” particularly since Thursday when Sweden officially joined the bloc.

Regarding the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, Biden called on the latter to release all of the hostages. “I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring their loved ones home,” he stressed while warning that Israel had a responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza.

Biden also announced that US forces would establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean Sea on the Gaza coast to receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters for civilians in the area.

He also pointed out that democracy and freedom were under threat worldwide. “What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time.”

“Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade [the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion] have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024,” the Catholic Biden also said. “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” he added in campaign-style mode. “No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a teacher, a sanitation worker, a nurse,” he also said. “Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere in the world,” Biden said. “It's wrong and I'm ending it,” he also promised.

“I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see a future where we restore the right to choose and protect other freedoms, not take them away,” Biden wrapped up his speech.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was the designated survivor, meaning the single cabinet member not to attend the State of the Union address to ensure that someone in line for presidential succession is safe in the event of a catastrophic incident.