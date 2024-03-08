Milei threatens to pee on all of Argentina's governors and shut down Congress

Milei's “Who do they think they are?” might enrage governors worse than they already were

Argentine President Javier Milei was quoted as saying during a private event at the ExpoAgro rural fair in San Nicolás de los Arroyos late Wednesday that he would “piss on all” of Argentina's provincial governors who were reluctant to endorse the reforms the Libertarian government seeks to impose.

“If they keep on screwing, I will shut down Congress,” he added.

Since Milei launched his appeal to the May 25 Pact to address the ongoing crisis, many provincial governors have been threatening not to accept the President's invitation. For instance, Santa Fe Governor Maximiliano Pullaro said his province would “not be extorted” nor intimidated. Córdoba's Martín Llaryora criticized the long deadlines until May 25.

Milei's outburst came while he was speaking behind closed doors before businessmen he dubbed “heroes,” it was also reported. Presidential Secretary Karina Milei and Interior Minister Guillermo Francos were present at the event, Página 12 reported.

A meeting with governors is scheduled for Friday to discuss the May Pact. Milei's “Who do they think they are?” during Wednesday's conference is expected to create discomfort during these talks.