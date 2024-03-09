Argentina picks Raimondi for embassy in Brasilia

Following former Vice President Daniel Scioli's departure from Argentina's embassy in Brasilia, Guillermo Daniel Raimondi will be his successor, it was reported after the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva greenlighted his appointment.
Raimondi served as Mercosur's Secretary of Foreign Relations between 2017 and 2019, and represented Argentina for two months before the Organization of American States (OAS), under former President Mauricio Macri. After Javier Milei took office on Dec. 10, 2023, Scioli was to remain where departing head of state Alberto Fernández had sent him but weeks ago it was decided that he should return to Buenos Aires for a position dealing with tourism.
Milei also sent Raimondi back to the OAS but now changed that assignment to Brasilia, it was announced in Buenos Aires. According to local analysts, Raimondi was chosen to improve relations between Argentina and Brazil which have been severely damaged by Milei's derogatory remarks against Lula during his campaign.
Raimondi is an economist by profession, just like Milei and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino. Brazil's trade flow with Argentina last year amounted to around US$ 26 billion.
In the first two months of this year, Brazilian exports fell 28% interannually, mainly due to Argentina's high inflation. Brazil also accounts for 60% of Argentine exports.
Raimondi was Argentina's ambassador to Chile between 1988 and 1994 and played a key role within Mercosur in the following years. In 2010, he was Argentina's chargé d'affaires in Uruguay, and between 2011 and 2012, he held a similar role at Argentina's representation to Mercosur and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) in Montevideo.
In April 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Ambassador within Argentina's Foreign Service, where his expertise in regional matters is highly recognized.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Nobody is interested in your silly videos, stick to the subject,Posted 1 hour ago 0
You do not speak for Brazil just yourself, and its not for you to decide who Argentina picks for the embassy.
Honestly, Lula's government doesn't want Milei's face. He may be painted gold and we still don't want him here.Posted 6 hours ago -1
The differences are irreconcilable. Just comply with the treaties and agreements signed and everything will be fine. Them there and us here.
Brazil is receiving 20 billion dollars in investments in the automotive industry that should normally be shared with Argentina to update its industrial park and continue the commercial partnership within the scope of Mercosur.
I'm not seeing that happening. Combustion cars will soon have very little space in the Brazilian market. I just didn't want because of an idiot like Milei, our America would lose this Mercosur integration that only brought us jobs, money and especially confidence in ourselves.
PS: I'm going to post a more current video about soybean harvesting, where we can see a harvesting machine that, in addition to harvesting, also corrects and releases fertilizers into the soil. I think that in 2015 there was nothing like it yet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnxG4C_nJwk&list=FLmXPTu1f8AdGlizWNiASx2A&index=1