Brazil leads the world in exports of seven food commodities

Brazil has become the global leader in the export of at least seven food commodities, following on a report distributed by BTG Pactual to its clients this week.
According to the bank, Brazil has become the world’s largest exporter of soybeans (56% globally), corn (31%), coffee (27%), sugar (44%), orange juice (76%), beef (24%), and chicken meat (33%). Additionally, it is the second-largest seller of two other commodities: ethanol and cotton.
With over 200 million inhabitants, the 'breadbasket of the world'' currently produces enough food to meet the needs of approximately 900 million people, which accounts for 11% of the global population.
The report highlights a series of figures that illustrate Brazil’s “tropical agriculture miracle.” For instance, grain production has surged from 47 million tons in 1977 to the current 312 million tons. Agricultural productivity has increased by 58% since the year 2000 — during the same period, the growth rate was 37% in emerging countries and 32% in advanced economies.
BTG Pactual notes that agricultural financing has shifted over time from a profile based on official subsidies to a market-based approach. For the 2023/24 harvest, 67% of financing resources are private, with only 33% originating from the government.
According to the bank’s analysis, only 8% of Brazil’s territory is occupied by crops — a contrast to 14% in Argentina, 18% in the United States and China, 58% in France, and 61% in India.
“Brazilian pastures are still poor in terms of quality and productivity,” the report states, estimating that 40% of the 73 million hectares used for cattle ranching are “moderately or severely degraded.” Therefore, they could be converted into plantations, further expanding the cultivated area.
Bully for Brazil. One can see the transformation in the once barren and destitute hinterlands of Rio Grande do Norte, where specialized agribusiness has transformed the lives of the population during the last decade. Having said that, the remarkable productivity Brasileiro speaks of is not unique or original. California's central valley and Imperial valley pioneered this sort of agriculture when, following the 1906 Colorado river flood, the river's waters were eventually controlled and harnessed with the Hoover dam and now allow the desert to bloom with irrigation from the Imperial canal. California (https://farmtogether.com/learn/blog/california-farmland-the-largest-food-producer-in-the-us) alone is a global top 10 producer (https://farmtogether.com/learn/blog/california-farmland-the-largest-food-producer-in-the-us) As the article correctly points out, there is a lot of room for growth in Brazil, what with the large areas under inefficient grazing pasture. God willing, Brazil will prosper in that regard.Posted 1 hour ago 0
The miracle of agricultural production has a name: EMBRAPA.Posted 6 hours ago -1
Seeds developed for our climatic conditions, for our soil that combined with the water from the upper rivers that grace our tropical atmosphere and the sun that every day caresses the sacred Brazilian land, ensuring that this blessed soil never stops producing food. While the rest of the world has only one harvest per year, Brazil has two large harvests and a third that we call “safrinha”.
May God bless us and keep our table always full.
