Caricom deeply involved in finding solution to Haiti's crisis

Caricom has a “responsibility to do everything we can,” Ali said

As Haiti's future looks more uncertain by the hour with Prime Minister Ariel Henry unable to return to the country and gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier technically ruling in parts of Por-au-Prince, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) is seeking to play a leading role in the solution to the problem, it was reported in Georgetown, where Guyanese President Irfaan Ali holds the group's rotating chair.

Barbecue, of the “G9 Family and Allies” gang, is a former Police officer sanctioned by the United Nations (UN) for human rights violations. He has promised that genocide would ensue if Henry fails to resign.

According to Ali, efforts are being made by regional leaders to develop a “Haitian-led solution for the people of Haiti and for Haiti,” the Guyana Chronicle reported. Ali also pointed out that the state of affairs in Haiti was depressing for the entire region. In his view, Caricom has a “responsibility to do everything we can to enable the Haitian people to find the consensus and to find a path that is Haitian-led and Haitian-owned” because the people of Haiti deserve stability and normalcy.

“We are working aggressively on this. We have dedicated almost all of our time over the last number of days. This must be a Haitian-led initiative. This must be a Haitian-owned initiative and that is what is important for us,“ Ali was quoted as saying.

”We have teams of persons talking to all the stakeholders trying to get a consensus. We are working with all other partners because everybody needs to be at the same place,” he added while noting that because of the intricacy of the problem and the potential consequences to people’s lives and livelihoods, an early solution was necessary.

Caricom leaders have determined that the 15-nation regional bloc will take the lead in conducting a needs assessment to support the significant advancement in hosting elections in Haiti. Haiti is expected to host elections by mid-2025, the Chronicle also stated.

