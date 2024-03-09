Falklands Legislative Assembly Celebrates International Women’s Day

Falklands elected Legislative Assembly, the Islands autonomous government, has two women among its eight members, MLA Teslyn Barkman and MLA Leona Roberts (Pic FB)

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly proudly joins the global community in celebrating the achievements and contributions of women around the world. This annual observance serves as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards gender equality and the empowerment of women in all aspects of society, both locally and internationally.

International Women's Day holds significance in the Falkland Islands in equal measure to that across the globe. Women play vital roles in shaping the community, economy, and governance of our Islands. From leadership positions in government and business to essential roles in healthcare, education, conservation, and beyond. Throughout the history of the Falklands, women have always made invaluable contributions to our society and this continues today.

MLAs Teslyn Barkman and Leona Roberts shared their thoughts on this day: “As we commemorate International Women's Day, let us honor the achievements of our women and girls past, present, and future, and work together towards a world where gender equality is a reality for all.

“Let us celebrate the resilience, strength, and diversity of women in our community. Together, we can continue to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and build a more inclusive and equitable society for all.”

Happy International Women’s Day from Government House #Falklands! #IWD



May women around the world feel valued, respected, and empowered on this Women's Day.



Just a few of the incredible women of the Falklands we’ve met over the past year: pic.twitter.com/5T00FNRgEG — Government House (@GHFalklands) March 8, 2024

Despite the contributions of women, it's important to note that there still exists a gender pay gap in the Falkland Islands. This underscores the ongoing need to address inequality and strive for gender parity in all sectors.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality and advancing the rights of women and girls, whether by birth or self-determination.

“Through ongoing efforts to address gender disparities, foster women's leadership, and create opportunities for all, we strive to create a brighter and more equitable future for generations to come.”