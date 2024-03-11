Latam flight incident leaves dozens injured on route from Sydney to Santiago

A Latam flight traveling from Sydney to Santiago de Chile encountered a “technical incident,” causing severe turbulence that left approximately 50 passengers injured. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft made an unscheduled landing in New Zealand, where 12 people were hospitalized for treatment.

Witnesses described harrowing moments as the plane experienced sudden and violent shaking, causing unsecured passengers to be propelled into the air. “People went flying because they weren't wearing their seat belts,” recounted one passenger, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The airline confirmed the incident, emphasizing that it was not an emergency landing, but rather a precautionary measure due to the technical issue. Seven passengers and three cabin crew members were hospitalized for evaluation, with no reports of serious injuries.

Despite the disruption, Latam is committed to passenger safety and has arranged alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers. “The company regrets the inconvenience and discomfort,” stated the official announcement.

Authorities in New Zealand responded promptly to the incident, deploying ambulances and medical personnel to assist the injured. While investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing, both New Zealand and Chilean authorities may conduct inquiries to ensure aviation safety standards are upheld.