US to help Argentina handle the Paraná Waterway

11th Monday, March 2024 - 10:56 UTC

Ambassador Stanley, Benvenuto, González Botto, and McConnell signed the document

Argentine authorities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States whereby the latter's Army Corps of Engineers would get involved in maintenance duties along the Paraná-Paraguay River Waterway, it was reported. US Ambassador to Buenos Aires Marc Stanley was present at the ceremony involving the Argentine agency managing the waterway and the General Ports Administration (AGP).

Stanley and Corps of Engineers representative Adrien McConnell signed the Act of Commencement with AGP Comptroller Gastón Benvenuto and Secretary of State Companies and Corporations Mauricio González Botto on behalf of the Argentine government. Benvenuto and Stanley also expressed their hope that bilateral cooperation would also reach safety issues in future agreements.

In a joint statement, both countries stressed the importance of ensuring efficiency and transparency in port operations amid a global scenario marked by climate change and the need to combat illegal activities in waterways. They also underlined that the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the strategic relevance of both maritime transport and port operators while underscoring the importance of this agreement for both nations.

The agreement between the AGP and the U.S. government will focus on improving the efficiency and transparency of waterway management, as well as strengthening administrative processes to ensure their proper functioning. In addition, future security collaborations will address common challenges protecting port and navigation operations.

“Our countries recognize the shared goals of ensuring efficient and transparent waterway port operations amid evolving environmental dynamics, including the realities of climate change and the need for enhanced security measures to combat illicit activities in waterway operations,” the joint statement went on.

McConnell pointed out that he was confident the United States would also benefit from Argentina's experience in managing the Paraná River. “Managing critical infrastructure such as waterways requires a strong company with the ability to adapt on an ongoing basis because that is how the river behaves,” he said.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers manages the Mississippi River Waterway.