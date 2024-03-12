Falklands Legislative Assembly Commemorates Commonwealth Day 2024

The 'windy' morning ceremony on Monday 11th March at Victory Green

As the Commonwealth of Nations marks Commonwealth Day, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the shared values and principles upheld by the Commonwealth community.

In the spirit of peace, justice, tolerance, respect, and solidarity, the Falkland Islands remain steadfast in their dedication to caring for our environment and the most vulnerable members of our society. This commitment echoes the enduring ethos of the Commonwealth, which serves as a beacon of unity and cooperation among its diverse member nations.

MLA Peter Biggs, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, remarked, “As we commemorate Commonwealth Day, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to building a more inclusive, resilient world. The Falkland Islands take great pride in our membership in this esteemed community, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and progress for all.

“With a diverse population and longstanding ties to the Commonwealth, the Falkland Islands remain committed to strengthening bonds of camaraderie and mutual understanding. Through collaborative efforts and shared values, we aspire to cultivate a peaceful, sustainable future for all our people.

“This year's Commonwealth Day theme, 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth', resonates deeply with our collective aspirations for unity, resilience, and progress. As we look ahead to the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), let us reaffirm our commitment to building a brighter, more inclusive future for generations to come.”

The day was marked this morning with the raising of the Commonwealth Flag over Victory Green in Stanley, and the reading of the Commonwealth Affirmation by Honorable Keith Biles Speaker of the House in the presence of MLAs, Her Excellency The Governor Alison Blake, and students of the Infant & Junior School and Camp Education.

Commonwealth Day 2024 Affirmation

In this 75th year of the Commonwealth of Nations read by Keith Blake Speaker of the House.

”Let us now stand to pledge ourselves afresh to uphold and serve the values and fellowship of our unique association. The Affirmation We affirm that every person possesses unique worth and dignity.

We affirm our desire for peace among all peoples and nations, and our belief in justice for everyone, everywhere.

We affirm our respect for the natural world, and that we will be stewards of the earth by working together to care for every part of it.

We affirm our support for all young people in every part of our Commonwealth and, in honoring their ingenuity and imagination, we affirm our belief that the future success of the Commonwealth rests with them.

Joining together in kinship, affinity and unity, we celebrate the precious diversity of thought, culture, tradition and experience across our family of nations, and we build on shared inheritances.

We reiterate our commitment to the values of the Commonwealth Charter, both as an expression of our ideals and aspirations, and as a framework for common action.

Through our Commonwealth connection we see each other, hear each other, learn from one another, and co-operate with mutual respect and goodwill to deliver a resilient common future for all our communities and nations.

Response We affirm our belief in the Commonwealth as a powerful influence for good in the world, and pledge ourselves to its service, now and for the future.