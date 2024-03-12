Falklands sends more firefighters and FIDF to combat fire at Sea Lion Island

12th Tuesday, March 2024 - 11:15 UTC Full article

FIGAS aircraft and FPV Lilibet are involved in the firefighting operation

Falkland Islands firefighters continued to fight the fire at Sea Lion island over the weekend. On Monday 11 March additional firefighters have been sent to Sea Lion Island to provide further support. Members of the FIDF, Falkland Islands Defense Force, are also being sent out to provide logistic support for the firefighters.

FIGAS are running dedicated flights to Sea Lion Island, as already communicated, members of the public may experience delays to FIGAS flights over the next few days.

The Falkland Islands Government continue to be proud of the work that has been undertaken so far by everyone involved. We would like to thank the public for their support during this time especially to the volunteers who have been part of this response.

Firefighters have departed Stanley on FIGAS to attend the scene. FPV Lilibet will depart Stanley with additional firefighting equipment, however landing this equipment will be dependent on fire and sea conditions.

Finally, no further information can be provided at this time.