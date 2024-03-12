Henry's resignation as Haiti's PM announced

Henry will be allowed to stay in Puerto Rico

Ariel Henry has tendered his resignation as Haiti's prime minister, clearing the way for a transitional government to lead the country to new elections, which have not been held since 2016.

After weeks of mounting pressure and escalating gang violence, Henry agreed to step down following a meeting of regional leaders in Kingston, Jamaica, late Monday, according to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who also holds the rotating chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

“We take note of the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry,” Ali said, explaining that an agreement had been reached “for an interim government that will pave the way for a peaceful transfer of power.”

Caricom also issued a statement saying that the Interim Council will be made up of seven members, six of whom will represent Haiti's various political coalitions and the seventh will be a representative of the private sector, in addition to two non-voting members from civil society. The transitional council will appoint the new prime minister and guide the process toward presidential elections.

In a recorded speech, Henry acknowledged that his country needs “stability” and “peace.”

“My government will leave immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be an interim government until they appoint a prime minister and a new cabinet,” he also noted.

Henry, the longest-serving prime minister since the 1987 constitution, has been in Puerto Rico for a week, unable to return to Port-au-Price because the gangs that control the area have threatened to kill him. These groups virtually rule parts of the capital, including the presidential headquarters, the local airport, and the country's prisons.

After the council's creation was announced, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who attended the Kingston meeting, said the path ahead was fundamental to Haiti's return to institutional normality. Blinken also highlighted the creation of a presidential council, the multinational mission led by Kenya, and the strengthening of Haiti's law enforcement capabilities as the three pillars leading up to the elections. Blinken also said the U.S. would contribute an additional $100 million to the UN-backed security force and another $33 million in humanitarian aid.

In addition to Blinken and other Caribbean leaders, the summit was attended by representatives of the UN, Canada, Brazil, France, and Mexico, and was watched online by the prime ministers of Canada and Kenya and the president of Benin, who will contribute to the UN security mission.

The names of the members of the council would be announced within the next 48 hours, it was explained in Kingston Monday.

Henry, 74, had left Haiti on a mission to Guyana and Kenya. The gangs took advantage of Henry's absence to attack the National Penitentiary and other prisons in Port-au-Prince, killing several people and allowing thousands of inmates to escape into the city. Gangs also staged shootings at Haiti's main airport. Gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier said the gangs would not allow Henry to return to Haiti and urged him to resign.

The veteran politician and brain surgeon has served as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. He was due to step down in February but stayed on, citing a deteriorating security situation and political stalemate. He will be allowed to remain in Puerto Rico, it was also reported.