Venezuela blocks Argentine aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for cargo plane seizure

12th Tuesday, March 2024 - 21:42 UTC Full article

Venezuela has announced the closure of its airspace to aircraft originating from or bound for Argentina, following the seizure of a cargo plane that was subsequently handed over to U.S. authorities. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil declared, “Venezuela exercises full sovereignty in its airspace,” vowing that “no aircraft” from Argentina will be permitted to fly over Venezuelan territory until compensation is provided for damages caused by the seizure.

The retaliatory measure comes in response to condemnation from the Argentine government, which initiated diplomatic actions against Venezuela following the airspace restriction. Manuel Adorni, spokesman of the Argentine Presidency, emphasized that “Argentina will not allow itself to be extorted by the friends of terrorism.”

“No aircraft, coming from or heading to Argentina, will be able to fly over our territory, until our company is duly compensated for the damages caused, after the illegal actions carried out, only with the purpose of pleasing their northern tutors”, expressed in X the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil.

El gobierno neonazi de Argentina, no solo es sumiso y obediente con su amo imperial, sino que tiene un vocero “cara de tabla”: El Sr. Manuel Adorni pretende desconocer las consecuencias de sus actos de piratería y robo contra Venezuela, las cuales fueron advertidas en reiteradas… https://t.co/VB5GoR4mgl — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) March 12, 2024

Tensions between the two nations escalated after the United States completed the seizure of a Boeing 747 cargo aircraft belonging to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa. The plane, detained in Buenos Aires since June 2022, was sold to Venezuela by the Iranian airline Mahan Air and later hijacked by authorities upon arrival from Mexico.

“The Argentine Republic initiated diplomatic actions against the government of Venezuela, the government headed by the dictator Maduro, following its decision to prevent the use of airspace in that country by any Argentine aircraft,” said Adorni, without specifying details.

In response to Argentina's actions, Venezuelan Foreign Minister criticized the “neo-Nazi government” of Argentina and accused it of piracy and robbery against Venezuela. He condemned Argentina's submission to its “imperial master” and warned of the consequences of such actions.

Javier Milei's administration has announced the initiation of diplomatic actions against Venezuela, considering the possibility of lodging a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization for violating international aviation conventions.