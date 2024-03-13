Falklands and Portsmouth Youth Parliaments forge strong bonds across 8,000 Miles

13th Wednesday, March 2024 - 14:30 UTC Full article

The virtual meeting between the Falkland Islands Youth Parliament and the Portsmouth Youth Cabinet. Credit: Stephen Morgan MP

The Falkland Islands Youth Parliament recently engaged in a virtual meeting with their counterparts from Portsmouth, UK, spanning over 8,000 miles, to exchange ideas and discuss pressing youth issues.

During the online session, both youth bodies delved into their priorities, focusing on common concerns like environmental conservation and mental health. They also shared successful campaign strategies and offered mutual support on addressing challenges facing young people in their regions.

Reflecting on the meeting, Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, the Hon. Leona Roberts MLA, emphasized its significance in fostering connections and facilitating meaningful dialogue between young people from distant locations. She highlighted the positive engagement and expressed optimism for future collaborations.

“The Youth Parliament is a hugely important institution for the Islands in providing a brilliant forum for young people to raise issues affecting them and this meeting allowed them to discuss areas of shared interest and to offer advice about how they can help others in the Falklands and the UK,” Roberts said, as quoted by a press released by Falkland Islands Government London Office.

Stephen Morgan MP, representing Portsmouth South, echoed this sentiment on X (Twitter), underscoring the special bond between Portsmouth and Stanley despite the geographical distance. He expressed pleasure in facilitating the exchange of ideas and opportunities between the two youth groups.

The meeting between the Falklands and Portsmouth Youth Parliaments signifies a promising start to a friendship built on shared interests and aspirations, transcending vast geographical boundaries.