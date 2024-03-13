Falklands representative joins Commonwealth Day celebrations in London

13th Wednesday, March 2024 - 10:37 UTC Full article

”Despite not being a member of the Commonwealth, the Falkland Islands enjoy a close association with the organisation and many Commonwealth Member States,” Richard Hyslop said.

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, along with Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, Jack Ford MLA, participated in a series of events in London to commemorate Commonwealth Day.

The duo attended a flag raising ceremony at the Houses of Parliament, the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey which was also attended by Members of the Royal Family. Finally, Mr Hyslop attended the Commonwealth Day Reception held at Marlborough House, according to a FIG press release.

”The many events throughout Commonwealth Day once again demonstrated the closeness and unity among the Commonwealth family of which the Falkland Islands are proud to be associated,” Hyslop said.

Along with member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, Jack Ford, it was an honour to represent the Falkland Islands at this morning's Commonwealth Day Flag Raising Ceremony in @UKParliament. #CommonwealthDay @FalklandsGov | @FIAssembly pic.twitter.com/3U2QmDt68d — FIG Representative to the UK and Europe (@FalklandsRepUK) March 11, 2024

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, the day underscored the unity and diversity among its 56 member states. To mark this occasion, Hyslop attended a historic dinner at the Central Lobby of Parliament, a rare occurrence – this was only the third time in history that a dinner has been held in Central Lobby –, alongside diplomats, Speakers, and politicians from across the Commonwealth and UK Overseas Territories.

Reflecting on the significance of Commonwealth Day, Hyslop stated: “The Commonwealth represents a hugely important association of member states from across the world... Despite not being a member of the Commonwealth, the Falkland Islands enjoy a close association with the organisation and many Commonwealth Member States.” He emphasized the pride in the Falkland Islands' affiliation with the Commonwealth family.