Trans woman formally accuses Uruguayan presidential candidate Yamandú Orsi of physical assault

13th Wednesday, March 2024 - 14:45 UTC

”I got into the car after about 10 minutes (...) I told him to pay me. Then, he grabbed me by the hair and head-butted me in the nose,” expresses the police report.

In Uruguay, a 42-year-old trans woman has alleged a physical assault by former Canelones department mayor and current pre-candidate for the Frente Amplio, Yamandú Orsi. The incident, reported to the police and revealed by Montevideo Portal, aligns with statements made by National Party activist Romina Celeste Papasso on social media.

Detailing the events, the complainant recounted: “The first days of June 2014, I was working in the vicinity of Roosevelt Park when a man, who was driving a black car with dark glasses, stopped me and asked me about the cost of my services. I told him $ 200 for an oral and this man told me to get in the car. I got into the car, started to give him oral sex, I noticed that this man did not have an erection and that he smelled of alcohol, I assumed it was because of that, I continued for about 10 minutes and told him to pay me, that I was going to get out, that I had to continue working”, said the woman in the first part of her story. She further explained the medical consequences, stating, “The blow had broken my prosthesis,” as expressed on the police report issued on Wednesday.

Identifying the alleged assailant, she revealed, “At that time I did not know who he was, as he was not a public person. I recognized him very recently, since he started a political campaign. The person who assaulted me is Mr. Yamandú Orsi.” She expressed her intent to pursue legal action against him for the reported incident.

According to her account, the incident occurred when she was working as a sex worker near Roosevelt Park, on the outskirts of Montevideo. Recounting the events, she stated, “He told me 'you are not going to get off, you have to finish what you started'... He grabs me by the hair, at the back of my neck, and head-butts me in the nose. He opened the car door and pushed me out.”

She detailed seeking medical attention the following day, discovering that the blow had broken a prosthesis in her nose, requiring costly surgery she couldn't afford at the time.

Orsi has yet to publicly respond to the formal accusation. However, he replied to Papasso's statements on Monday by denying the sex scandal allegations against him.

The police report revealed by Montevideo Portal:

712999339 Denuncia Contra Yamandu Orsi by MercoPress News on Scribd