Further mines clearance plan begins in the Falkland Islands

14th Thursday, March 2024 - 09:00 UTC Full article

A batch of mines were located at Hell’s Kitchen, the Murrell Peninsula, north of Stanley in November 2023,

Following the initial on-site examination of the area, where a number of mines were discovered in November 2023 at Hell’s Kitchen, located on the Murrell Peninsula, north of Stanley, Guy Marot OBE, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Advisor on behalf of Fenix Insight Limited presented a comprehensive Clearance Plan which has been agreed by the Falkland Islands Government, FIG.

Guy will be supported locally by experienced personnel and on completion of refresher training, induction, site-specific and routine Explosive Ordnance (EO) safety and awareness briefings, the team will deploy to the site to commence clearance activities Wednesday 13 March 2024.

The area where the mines were first discovered will be searched primarily using manual excavation techniques in accordance with Fenix Insight Standard Operating Procedures. Any munitions found will be held on site by the EOD Advisor and on completion of task will be destroyed by a controlled incineration. During this period of operational activity, the clearance plan will be reviewed to ensure it remains valid, effective and efficient.

The public are reminded that access to the Murrell Peninsula is via private land and therefore the landowner’s permission must be sought. Anyone intending on visiting the Murrell Peninsula, during the clearance activity, should liaise with the landholders and Guy Marot.

The public are reminded not to enter the area for their own safety. Sailing is permitted no closer inshore than 0.5 miles from the shoreline, and mariners have been advised to not land on the beach within the fenced cordon. As directed by FIMA in the issued Local Notice to Mariners (LNTM) 06/2023 – ‘Mines found in Hell’s Kitchen’.

It is advisable for the public to download the What3Words app to their smart-phone. If you see any suspicious objects mark the location at a safe distance and please report your finding to the Royal Falkland Islands Police on 999.

The EOD Adviser, Guy Marot can be contacted on: 62578, GMarot@fenixinsight.com or guymarot@gmail.com