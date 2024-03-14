New guidelines on use of firearms issued to tackle violence in Rosario

14th Thursday, March 2024 - 10:46 UTC Full article

Bullrich's new regulations repeal all previous ministerial resolutions and provisions regarding the use of weapons

Argentine authorities issued a new set of guidelines regarding the use of firearms by federal law enforcement forces deployed to curb gang violence in the city of Rosario, it was reported Wednesday in Buenos Aires as the measure was to be released in Thursday's edition of the Official Gazette.

“The use of weapons is given when there is an imminent danger of death to the agent himself or to citizens who are in danger in the face of an attack by criminals, delinquents, gangsters, [and] drug traffickers,” said Security Minister Patricia Bullrich during a press conference from violence-torn Rosario, Argentina's third largest city.

The new regulations repeal all previous ministerial resolutions and provisions and make up a single protocol for the federal forces regarding the use of weapons, it was also explained.

On Wednesday, 450 additional federal troops from the Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional), Coast Guard (Prefectura Naval Argentina - PNA), and Airport Security Police (PSA) arrived in Rosario to build up a 2,000-strong force that will patrol the city starting Thursday as the local constabulary was outpowered by “acts of terrorism” by drug gangs established in the area thanks to its strategic exit to the Paraná River. The federal forces in Rosario will be backed by helicopters from the Army and the Air Force as well as by Santa Fe Police mobiles.

“A few days ago we gave the PNA the possibility of using long arms of police caliber, of course, in the border rivers where they were receiving permanent attacks. Now this goes for the five federal forces,” Bullrich elaborated. Her decision came amid growing social unrest over the economic measures taken by the administration of President Javier Milei to tackle a 276% year-on-year inflation. The Minister also underlined that her office was in the process of purchasing stunning guns from the US company Byrna for civilian use.

Bullrich, who also served as Security Minister under President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) had issued a protocol regarding the use of guns which was repealed under President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) citing international treaties according to which police officers “must act in proportion to the severity of the damage, respecting and protecting human life.”

The new guidelines leave it up to judicial magistrates to determine whether federal agents using firearms overstep their duties.