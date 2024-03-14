Rift between Milei and Villarruel goes public over DNU Senate debate

14th Thursday, March 2024 - 10:59 UTC Full article

“The Executive Branch reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the 0% deficit, leaving behind the failed recipes of the political caste,” Milei said in a tone Villarruel disapproved of

Argentine President Javier Milei Wednesday cautioned Vice President Victoria Villarruel and a group of Senators as they were about to debate the most encompassing emergency decree (DNU) 70/2023 which liberalizes the economy but needs Parliamentarian approval (or silence) to remain in force.

The Office of the President of the Argentine Republic (OPRA) mentioned in a statement the “hasty treatment” given by the Senate to convene Thursday to discuss the norm as well as the initiative of “promoting a retirement formula without consensus” in the Lower House.

The OPRA expressed its “concern for the unilateral decision” of some sectors of the political class that “intend to advance with their own and unconsulted agenda to hinder the negotiations and the dialogue between the different sectors of the political leadership” as Milei bets on his so-called May Pact to garner support from federal lawmakers from each province in exchange for federal funding to the governors.

Last Tuesday Villarruel agreed to the requests of a group of Kirchnerism senators to add the DNU to Thursday's agenda, thus triggering a rift between the Senate's Speaker and Casa Rosada. The opposition is believed to have enough votes to reject it. After Milei's warning, Villarruel tried to adjourn the debate of the DNU but failed and told those present that she did not agree with the tone of the presidential message.

“In the run-up to the joint signing of the May Pact, called by the Executive Branch to reconstitute the foundations of the Argentine Republic, the Office of the President expresses its concern about the unilateral decision of some sectors of the political class that intend to move forward with their own and unconsulted agenda, to hinder the negotiations and dialogue between the different sectors of the political leadership,” reads the OPRA statement.

“Both the hasty treatment of DNU 70/23 and the initiative to promote a retirement formula without consensus violate the spirit of agreement promoted by the President in his call for the May Pact,” it went on.

“The potential rejection of the DNU, which is currently close to a definition by the Supreme Court of Justice, would entail a serious setback to the rights and needs of the Argentine people, implying, for example, the return of the Rent Law, the return to the rigid system of union social works, the maintenance of the corrupt model of the Automobile Registries, and the annulment of the open skies policy, among others,” the document went on.

“The National Government hopes that the Legislative will not be captivated by the siren song of those who pretend to 'score' short-term victories to the detriment of the future of the 45 million Argentines,” it further noted.

Milei then thanked those lawmakers “committed to the interests of the Homeland and the path of change, [who] do not lend themselves to the perverse game of those who have deliberately decided to hinder the development of the Nation.”

“Regardless of any legislative outcome, the Executive Branch reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the 0% deficit, leaving behind the failed recipes of the political caste and moving decisively towards the path of prosperity and greatness of the Argentine Nation.”

In addition to Milei's official reply, scores of Libertarian social media users threatened to hang Villarruel at Plaza de Mayo as some 40 Senators are believed to be willing to vote against the DNU, which would deal the head of state a second parliamentary defeat after what happened to the so-called Omnibus Law.