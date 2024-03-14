“We want a good relationship with Argentina, but will never negotiate Falkland Islanders rights”

”The UK Government will always protect and promote the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination and only they can decide their future. We want a good relationship with Argentina, but have been very clear that we will never negotiate away the Islanders’ democratic rights. My right honorable Friend the Foreign Secretary (Lord David Cameron) reassured the Islanders about our enduring commitment during his welcome visit to the Falkland Islands last month,“ David Rutley, Under Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, replied to questions from Parliament members on Tuesday, who asked ”What steps he is taking to uphold the Falkland Islanders right to self determination?.
Mrs Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP for South East Cornwall, chair of the British Overseas Territories All party Parliamentary Group addressing minister Rutley said that she remembered “watching the ships leave the Tamar in my constituency and head to the Falklands more than forty years ago, in 1982, and at the time Prime Minister Maggie Thatcher underlined, ”defeat? I do not recognize the meaning of the word,“
The question is,”Do the government retain that steely resolve?
Minister Rutley replied, “I am young enough to remember those days as well, and yes, the UK Government remain steadfast in their resolve to ensure that the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination is upheld, and we will continue to use all diplomatic means to that end.”
A second question this time from Louie French MP Conservative from Old Bexley and Sidcup, asked, “Will my hon. Friend join me in recognizing the efforts of the Falkland Islanders to build a modern, thriving community and economy, and does he agree that as long as they wish to remain part of the British family, the sovereignty of the Falklands Islands will not be up for discussion?
An enthusiastic Minister Rutley agreed, ”Well said. The modern, diverse, economically prosperous Falkland Islands of today is testimony to the Islanders’ achievements since the 1982 conflict. The Islanders are a valued part of the British family, and as long as they want to remain part of the family, sovereignty will not be up for discussion.
Finally, Gregory Campbell, Democratic Unionist Party for East Londonberry, Northern Ireland asked, “Have the very commendable words that the Minister has said at the Dispatch Box today been relayed to the Argentine authorities?”
To which minister Rutley replied, “As I have said, we are working on our good relations with Argentina, but the country is very clear about our position on the Falkland Islands.”
Just stop with these pathetic lies Malvi, you have been given the facts, your claims have been debunked and proven to be false, yet you persist with the lies, you achieve nothing other than make your self look stupid. grow up for goodness sake.Posted 6 hours ago 0
while friendly relations with Argentina would be better of for all concerned, the islanders neither need it or want it, people like you are the problem,
I wish to remind Mr. Dutley and Ms. Murray that the islands were inhabited by a few Argentines in a business run by a German and a Briton between 1828-31 they possibly achieved self-determination but chose to leave voluntarily more than 200 years ago in 1831. The eastern island was previously part of the Spanish Province Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata, but they also left voluntarily in 1811, which is why the islands, where available for England to reclaim their historic sovereignty, which like all the Americas has now passed to the inhabitants.Posted 6 hours ago 0
Of course should the islanders all choose to leave, and leave the islands uninhabited, someone else could gain sovereignty.
One of Argentina's main arguments is that the Falkland Islanders are not a 'people' entitled to claim self-determination. Let's take a look...Posted 6 hours ago 0
Falkland Islanders, a people and self-determination: https://www.academia.edu/41941566/People_the_Falklands_and_Self-Determination