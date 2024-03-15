Italy's iconic Amerigo Vespucci ship arrives in Montevideo

15th Friday, March 2024 - 09:46 UTC Full article

Visitors may tour the 1931 ship provided they register at the Italian Embassy's website

Italian Navy's training ship Amerigo Vespucci docked Thursday in Montevideo and will welcome visitors Friday, it was reported from the Uruguayan capital. The iconic vessel, built in 1931, is making her second round-the-world trip after setting sail from Genoa in July. Her next call will be Buenos Aires.

The 101-meter-long ship is due back in Italy by February 2025 with her crew of 250 including some 35 women.

Potential visitors need to sign up at the website of the Italian Embassy in Uruguay. The same would apply when the Vespucci reaches the Argentine capital on March 17 and stays there through the 21.

The ship's presence will also serve as an excuse for the Embassy in Buenos Aires to launch different initiatives to promote Italian culture.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said upon bidding farewell to the Vespucci in Genoa that “to every nation will arrive not only the most beautiful ship in the world but Italy itself.”

While in Buenos Aires, the Vespucci will host numerous events in the “Villaggio Italia” (Italy Space) exhibition area, where the round-the-world voyage will become a showcase for Made in Italy and a driving force for the Italian economy and culture, it was explained.

The program will include concerts, exhibitions, and film screenings to show the deep ties with South America. It will also be an opportunity for Italian businesses in Argentina.