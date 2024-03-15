Paraguay: US Ambassador warns against “coercive sectional interests”

15th Friday, March 2024 - 09:58 UTC Full article

Ostfield attended the Paraguayan Police Academy graduation ceremony

US Ambassador to Asunción Marc Ostfield Thursday urged the Paraguayan Police, the Attorney General's Office, and the Judiciary to be strong against the “influence of coercive sectional interests.” During his speech before President Santiago Peña at the Police Academy graduation ceremony, he also reiterated his country's support in the fight against corruption, organized crime, and impunity.

Ostfield underlined that these agencies were fundamental pillars of the justice system and have the important responsibility of guaranteeing the rule of law. “We believe in the Paraguayan people. We believe that a more prosperous, more inclusive, and safer Paraguay is possible,” he said.

In the diplomat's view, the fight against insecurity is always an unequal struggle, in which defeats make big headlines and successes are rarely highlighted. “We value your successes and your commitment,” he stressed. From the United States, there is the conviction that with actors of integrity, committed, independent, and with the appropriate training tools, it is possible to guarantee the rule of law, Ostfield argued.

The ambassador's statements came just days after the indictment of former President Mario Abdo Benítez and several of his former ministers following complaints filed by fellow former President Horacio Cartes. In the investigation, chats were leaked between the prosecutor Aldo Cantero and Horacio Cartes' lawyer, Pedro Ovelar, which point to the filing of rigged charges. Attorney General Emiliano Rolón removed the prosecutors who handled that case after his own resignation was sought.

Ostfield also highlighted through his social media accounts that representatives of leading US firms such as Burger King, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's were in Paraguay to further develop their business connections in the country.

“These are leading companies in economic formalization and professional training, with responsible business practices, driving sustainable economic growth,” Ostfield pointed out.

“It is essential to generate a predictable, safe, and attractive environment to encourage foreign investment in Paraguay,” he also noted.