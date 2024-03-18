Bats force closing of Uruguayan Health Ministry HQs

People should not touch these mammals directly because, although relatively low, there is rabies circulation

An invasion of bats forced Uruguayan authorities Monday to shut down the Health Ministry's (MSP) headquarters in Montevideo out of safety and sanitary concerns. All clerical work was done remotely as measures were taken to restore normalcy at the earliest, it was reported.

The presence of bats was noted in the central building of the Ministry. This situation is probably a consequence of the disarming of a colony of bats in the vicinity of the building and the consequent displacement of the specimens. No bat colony was detected in the MSP building,“ the Uruguayan government explained through a statement released at around 1 pm.

”No public can be attended for today,“ read a sign on the Ministry's gates.

”Bats should not be killed because they are a protected species,“ it was also explained. Hence, the Zoonosis division ”is working to remove them from the building with the necessary protective elements to prevent the eventual spread of any arbovirosis.” Once that is achieved, the premises need to be thoroughly cleaned.

The Ministry also warned the citizenry that should the presence of bats be detected, the Honorary Commission of Zoonosis should be reached by telephone.

The presence of these flying mammals might have been caused by the flooding of their shelters and their need to look for new homes, bat specialist Germán Botto was quoted by Telenoche as saying. Botto also pointed out that, at this time of year, several migratory species begin to make their movements.

In Uruguay, bat colonies may have up to 20,000 individuals, Botto also said. The expert also advised not to touch these animals and handle them with a cardboard box or other receptacle because, although relatively low, there is rabies circulation.

