Milei invited to Miami to receive accolade from Jewish Community

18th Monday, March 2024 - 10:17 UTC Full article

Milei will be out of Buenos Aires between April 8 and 11. No meeting with Trump has been arranged for now

Argentine President Javier Milei will travel to Miami during the second week of April to receive the “Ambassadors of Light” distinction from the local Jewish community, it was announced during the weekend. TTraveling with the head of state will be his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei.

Milei will be bestowed with the decoration on April 10 during the opening of the “Menachem Mendel Schneerson” Center for “his tireless efforts for Israel and the global community” and “honoring his unwavering dedication to spreading freedom, hope, and positivity in the face of darkness.” The Argentine President is scheduled to give a speech calling for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to release all the hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7.

Also scheduled to attend the ceremony are Argentina's Ambassador to Washington DC Gerardo Werthein, and Rabbi Axel Wahnish, Buenos Aires' next Ambassador to Israel.

The presidential trip is planned for between April 8 and 11, according to Casa Rosada sources. While in the United States, Milei is also expected to hold a series of meetings with businessmen from the United States and Latin America who support his economic program and intend to invest in Argentina. However, the same sources ruled out a possible encounter with former US President Donald J. Trump despite the short distance between Miami and the latter's Mar o Lago residence. Trump will take on the incumbent Joseph Biden later this year in a bid to return to the White House.

After winning the Nov. 19 runoff and before his inauguration, Milei traveled to New York to visit the Ohel, the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (1902-1994), recognized as the Lubavitch Rebbe. Menachem Mendel Schneerson was the seventh leader of the Chabad Lubavitch dynasty and is defined as “the greatest Jewish personality” because he took a small Hasidic group that almost disappeared with the Holocaust and transformed it into one of the most influential movements of religious Judaism.