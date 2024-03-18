Protesters prevented from blocking access to Buenos Aires

Protesters were met with Bullrich's anti-riot protocol which includes the use of tear gas

Federal troops and Buenos Aires City Police clashed Monday with leftwing organizations seeking to block access to the country's capital through the Saavedra (north) and Pueyrredón (south) bridges to protest against President Javier Milei's policies.

According to local media, the demonstrators threw stones at the law enforcement officers, who observed the newly approved anti-riot protocol to prevent unruly groups from entering the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA). There was pushing, shoving, and tear gas was fired on the Pueyrredón bridge, it was also reported.

Various social groups and trade union organizations announced over 500 blockades nationwide to express their disapproval of Milei's policies affecting particularly the most vulnerable.

“We will carry out a national day, together with other social and trade union organizations, with the Pueyrredón bridge as the main point of protest and more than 500 blockades and mobilizations throughout the country, deepening our plan of struggle in the face of the absolute lack of response from the government, in the face of the food emergency and the adjustment to the popular economy,” the groups leaders before the beginning of the protest.

In this scenario, federal Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced that her Protocol would be enacted and demonstrators cutting off street traffic would be evicted to preserve the Constitutional right to free wandering.

Buenos Aires City Security Minister Waldo Wolff also said his forces would join the initiative.

The protesters also demanded food for community kitchens under the motto “hunger is the limit,” which resembled that of the Feb. 23 movements.

