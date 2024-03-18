Rio de Janeiro under unprecedented heat wave

Higher-tan-usual temperatures have been forecast for Monday as well

Wind chill factor included, Rio de Janeiro Sunday recorded for the second day in a row temperatures above 60º Celsius, Agencia Brasil reported. The Rio Alert System recorded 62.3ºC at the Guaratiba station, on the city's west side, at 9.55 am, the former Brazilian capital's City Council said.

According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), it was the highest temperature recorded since the agency began taking measurements in 2014. It was also the second straight day of record high temperatures. On Sunday, 60.1°C were recorded at 10h20 at Guaratiba.

The thermal sensation (wind chill factor) “is a heat index calculated from temperature and relative humidity data. The higher the temperature and relative humidity, the greater the heat sensation in the region,” the COR also explained.

Geographical features of the Guaratiba region favor the occurrence of high temperatures and relative humidity, especially in the morning. “The region is humid because of its proximity to the ocean and usually receives the influence of warm northerly winds in the morning,” the agency added.

Forecasts for Monday mention temperatures between 39°C and above 50°C with no rain expected under a sky clear to partly cloudy.

Authorities have recommended the citizenry stay well hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 10 am and 4 pm, use sunscreen, and wear light clothing.