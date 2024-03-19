Best Colorado Sportsbooks for 2024

Colorado’s sports betting industry crossed the $1 billion gross revenue mark in October last year, becoming the 10th state to hit this target. The Centennial state legalized sports betting in 2020.

Since then, it has licensed 25 betting apps, ranging from homegrown bookies like DraftKings to European giants like Bet365. If you’re looking for a reliable sportsbook in Colorado, you’ve come to the right place.

With the help of gazette.com, one of the leading websites in Colorado, we’ve compiled a list of what we believe are the best CO sportsbooks in 2024. Take a closer look.

#1: DraftKings



DraftKings is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the US. It operates in nearly every state with legal sports betting. Is it an app worth using? Yes, it is. For starters, the company's mobile apps have top reviews on both Apple and Google Play Store.

These apps are simple by design yet easy to use. They make it easy to deposit funds, find a betting market, and cashout your profits. Let's talk about betting markets.

DraftKings features more than 50 sports, ranging from Major League competitions in the US to cycling events in France and Lacrosse tournaments in Canada. If you’re a new customer, DraftKings welcomes you with a sweet bonus worth up to $150.

All you need is to deposit a minimum of $5 using your preferred card, ACH bank payments, PayPal, Venmo, a gift card, or cash. After you win, you can withdraw a minimum of $1 and you could receive your money within an hour.

#2: BetMGM Sportsbook



BetMGM has been spreading its wings across America rapidly. The company applied for a license to operate in the Centennial State in the early days of legal betting.

Now, it's a fan favorite packed with betting products, competitive odds, and bonuses. BetMGM offers both a mobile-friendly website and an app you can download on either Apple or Google Play Store.

After you've signed up for an account, you need to deposit at least $10 through a card, Apple Pay, PayPal, PayNearMe, Skrill, Cash, or an ACH transaction. The sportsbook offers you up to $1500 in kickbacks as a new customer.

You qualify for more promotions as a loyal customer, ranging from bonus boosters to VIP rewards. For example, you qualify for a $10 free bet if you risk at least $50 within a week. Another interesting promotion is a 40% bonus booster applied to 4-7 leg parlays.

#3: BetRivers



BetRivers offers the same kind of welcome reward BetMGM does. It refunds your initial deposit amount if it is a loss for a maximum of $500. Let’s say you deposit $100, make an NFL bet and lose. You’ll receive an equal amount as a free bet.

If you choose BetRivers to be your favorite sportsbook, you can expect a series of freebies every week. For example, it has a 50% bonus boost on all NFL bets. It also gives away points you can redeem for free games through its iRush Rewards program.

Away from freebies, BetRivers has a smooth banking system. You can deposit a minimum of $10 through PayPal, Play+, cash or eCheck. Deposits at BetRivers tend to be instant while withdrawals are equally fast.

The sportsbook is armed with hundreds of betting markets, including live betting for every Major League game. The company’s odds tend to be competitive. But don’t take our word for it. Always shop for odds before you place any bets online.

#4: FanDuel



Before the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, FanDuel was one of the best Daily Fantasy Sites in the country. Now, FanDuel is one of the best sportsbooks in Colorado with a market share that dominates its competitors.

What makes FanDuel a great sports betting site? First, there's the bookie's user-friendly app. The bookie has an app for both iOS and Android users. These apps support hundreds of sports—cycling, eSports, football, hockey, baseball, golf, and rugby, to name a few.

You can bet on lots of outcomes in every sport, from moneyline, and spreads to props, and parlays. You can also bet on live matches. To spice up your experience, claim welcome bonuses.

FanDuel gives you up to $1000 in welcome bonuses. All you need is to place your first real-money bet on the website. FanDuel offers a lot more bonuses if you choose to become a repeat customer.

#5: Bet365



Bet365 is one of the most popular sportsbooks in Europe. It is now also expanding across the US. Truth be told, Bet365 is an incredible sportsbook. Not only is it generous—offers a $1000 welcome bonus. It also provides competitive odds.

Great odds make place you at a better chance of making money in sports betting. That’s because every winning wager maximizes your profits. When you boost your bets with a bonus, you stand to win even more money.

As mentioned, Bet365 is a generous bonus. However, keep in mind you need to deposit money to claim this offer. The minimum deposit required is $10. You can deposit through a card or mobile wallet such as Apple Pay or PayPal.

Once you have money deposited to your account, there's not a sport you can't bet on using this app. We're talking about all the major leagues, European soccer, World Tennis, and electronic sports (eSports).

#6: Caesars Sportsbook



Caesars needs no introduction. It is one of the biggest casino brands in the US. Lately, the company has been making major waves in the world of online sports betting.

The bookmaker is available in more than a dozen states, including Colorado. Caesars has one of the best welcome bonuses in the Centennial State. It welcomes you with a $1000 bonus and more offers for its loyal customers.

With a bonus in your account, you can bet on any major sport available in the world. Think of the NFL, hockey, baseball, Australian Rules and MMA. If there’s a professional sport out there, you can probably bet on it in Colorado through the Caesars online betting app.