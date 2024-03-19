Falklands' government donation to Red Cross Appeal for Israel and occupied Palestinian Territory

The £5,000 donation underscores the Falkland Islands Government's commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the ongoing situation in the region.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to announce the approval of a £5,000 donation to the International Red Cross in January, aimed at supporting humanitarian aid efforts in Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory. This donation underscores the Falkland Islands Government's commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the ongoing situation in the region.

The Falkland Islands Government recognizes the importance of international solidarity during times of crisis. By supporting organizations like the Red Cross, we aim to address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations and groups impacted by conflict.

We encourage all parties involved to seek peaceful and diplomatic resolutions to conflicts, fostering an environment where humanitarian aid and essential supplies can reach those who need it most. Our donation reflects our belief in the necessity of global cooperation to alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by conflicts around the world.