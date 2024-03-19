How to quickly and easily choose an online casino for you

19th Tuesday, March 2024 - 07:49 UTC Full article

Photo: Unsplash

Online casinos and iGaming are more popular than ever in the 2020s, with a growing number of gamers.

From Las Vegas veterans to real money novices eager to explore what this bustling sector has to offer.

But how do you know where to begin? If you’re just starting out, follow these top tips to help you easily figure out which online casino is right for you.

Check for Licensing

In much the same way as their brick-and-mortar counterparts, real money casino gaming services online are closely regulated in order to ensure that they remain in compliance with local laws and restrictions.

Whereas this task is normally undertaken by localized regional bodies with respect to physical venues, like the UK’s United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), things are a little different online. That’s because – in spite of the fact that all websites have their servers and adjoining companies localized in specific countries or states, the internet itself is accessible from anywhere.

In light of this, there are a number of gambling commissions and other licensing bodies that have expanded beyond their historic physical confines in order to provide certification for online casinos. Such licensees similarly ensure that the awarded platforms in question are trust-worthy, safe and secure – thus it’s always important to stick to online casinos that clearly have such certification.

There are a number of popular examples you’ll run into online, including the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority), Curaçao Gaming Control Board and the Kahnawà:ke Gaming Commission. It’s always important to go a cursory search if you see a licensee you don’t recognize, and this will normally quickly tell you all you need to know about whether the casino is worth your time.

Follow Quality Recommendations

The online casino sector is one that has grown out of close relationships between platforms and players. In light of this, the past decade or so has seen the rise of dedicated comparison platforms for the internet casino market. In effect, sites such as Bonuses.com have come to serve a number of important roles for casino aficionados online.

Firstly, they operate as hubs for the recommendation and ranking of reputable casino platforms and other gaming providers. As such sites depend on offering quality recommendations, you can typically rely on any casinos they’re suggesting to be of good quality and to be finished to a high standard.

In addition to this, such platforms are constructed around offering competitive welcome bonuses and other compelling sign-up offers to casino gamers who redeem them through their directories. This makes them not only a safe way to discover new casinos, but a cost effective one for gamers.

Figure Out Your Style

There’s an incredible degree of choice available in online casinos today. That’s ostensibly great news, but it does pose some challenges to novice gamers.

After all, if you’re unsure about what it is you’re actually interested in playing, it can be difficult to narrow down your options to find the best one for you. There are a great many ‘generalist’ casinos that offer a little bit of everything, and these suit many people. But suppose you’re only really interested in playing casual tournaments of poker. In that case, you would benefit most from finding a dedicated poker casino. This is especially true if you can find one that is geared specifically around clubs and casual tournaments – of which there are plenty to choose from.

Likewise, a slots player will have more fun on a dedicated slots platform with 10,000 individual titles to choose from, over having to make do with a meagre selection on a less specialized site.

There’s also a question of stakes. While betting is a key component of casino gaming, people like to engage with it at different levels. Many would be content seeking out so-called ‘penny casinos’ that charge only nominal fees for placing bets and award similarly inconsequential sums. Others though find the stakes to be a huge point of interest. For such gamers, it’s a better idea for them to seek out high roller casinos and other higher risk platforms that offer them the challenge they desire.



Photo: Unsplash

The vast majority of gamers likely fall somewhere in the middle of this spectrum, but it’s important to take some time to consider what you actually want out of your gaming session before you sign-up to a platform that may not match your requirements.