No more petrol stations for the next 5 years in urban Paraguay

19th Tuesday, March 2024 - 19:54 UTC Full article

In Paraguay there are approximately 35 gas stations per 100,000 inhabitants

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Tuesday signed a decree whereby the opening of new petrol stations was suspended for the next five years in all of the country's urban areas citing environmental concerns. The measure will thus be in force for the remainder of Peña's term in office and is already in force, it was explained.

Peña said on social media that it was a “historic” move. “For a more sustainable Paraguay! We made a historic decision in favor of the preservation and care of the environment,” posted Peña on X.

According to Decree 1,400, “studies and reports carried out by the competent agencies warn of a significant number of service stations, gas stations, and own consumption posts nationwide, mainly in urban areas which, derived from their number and operating conditions, are likely to generate negative environmental impacts such as groundwater contamination.”

The document cites a study from the School of Engineering at Asunción's National University which would indicate in Paraguay there are approximately 35 gas stations per 100,000 inhabitants, way “above the average at regional and global levels.” The matter raises “safety questions for the inhabitants and for the environment,” the presidential decree also noted.

The measure also made it clear that stations already operating and those under construction with a valid license will be able to remain in business according to plan.

The decree also creates a working group to analyze the recommendations from the Comptroller General in a technical report on petrol stations and their possible environmental impact.

The Environment and Sustainable Development Ministry must now analyze the current situation and adopt corrective measures toward determining at the end of the 60-month period whether “the conditions that motivated the issuance of this decree” persist.