Argentina: Mauricio Macri becomes PRO Party Chairman

20th Wednesday, March 2024 - 08:17 UTC

The former president plans to boost the careers of Torres, Frigerio as well as that of his cousin

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri was appointed Tuesday to chair the Propuesta Republicana (PRO) Party which he founded and which led him to the Casa Rosada between 2015 and 2019 under the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) coalition with the Radical Civic Unión (UCR) and other political forces.

Macri reached a deal with former JxC's presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich - who had to settle for an encore as Security Minister under Javier Milei - and avoid internal elections as only one list of potential party authorities was put forward. Bullrich will be thus stepping down as party chairwoman but will still be the Speaker at the Assembly.

Behind Macri, Soledad Martínez will be the PRO's first vice-president; Damian Arabia, the second vice-president; and Facundo Perez Carletti, the third vice-president.

Making up the Board of Directors will be Governors Rogelio Frigerio (Entre Ríos) and Ignacio Torres (Chubut), Mayors Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero) and Guillermo Montenegro (General Pueyrredón), and Congresspersons María Eugenia Vidal and Diego Santilli.

Tuesday's developments helped avoid further disintegration following rifts between Bullrich and former Buenos Aires City Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta during the presidential campaign.

According to local media, Macri plans to boost the careers of Governors Torres and Frigerio in addition to that of his cousin and incumbent Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri.