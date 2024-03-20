Falkland Islands Government representatives attend all-party Parliamentary Group meeting

The Falkland Islands Representative, Richard Hyslop, with (L-R) Chairman of the Falkland Islands APPG, Peter Dowd MP, and Vice Chairman, Rob Butler MP. Photo: Falkland Islands Government Office

The Falkland Islands Government Representatives, Richard Hyslop and Michael Betts, participated in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Falkland Islands, held in the Houses of Parliament.

The APPG, dedicated to supporting the Islanders' right to self-determination, reaffirmed its commitment to the Falkland Islands during the meeting. Peter Dowd MP was re-elected as Chairman, with Rob Butler MP as Vice-Chairman, James Sunderland MP as Secretary, and The Baroness Smith of Newnham as Treasurer.

Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Representative, expressed gratitude for the continued support from Parliamentarians: “We were very pleased to attend the AGM... The APPG is a hugely important means of maintaining strong links between the Islands and the UK Parliament.”

The Representatives provided updates on Falkland Islands affairs and engaged in discussions with the Group, highlighting the significance of the ongoing collaboration between the Falkland Islands and the UK Parliament.