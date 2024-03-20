Fish and chips: “The unscrupulous British” had eaten Russian fish for 68 years, says leading ally of Putin

20th Wednesday, March 2024 - 20:02 UTC Full article

Russia's parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said: “The British need to study some proverbs - 'Russians harness the horse slowly, but ride it fast'.”

UK imposed sanctions on six people in charge of the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny, Putin's fiercest critic, was declared dead

No more fish and chips from Russian waters? A 1956 agreement that allowed British boats to fish in the Barents Sea has been ripped up, in the latest sign of growing tensions between Moscow and London, and the last batch of sanctions imposed on Russia and autocrat Putin criminals by UK.

The long standing fishing deal was signed by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, but Russian politicians have now claimed it was never in the national interest, and said that Britons should “lose weight and get smarter”.

The UK government said the end of the deal would have “no material impact on our fish supplies”.

Russia's parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said: “The British need to study some proverbs - 'Russians harness the horse slowly, but ride it fast'.”

He told politicians that “the unscrupulous British” had eaten Russian fish for 68 years - declaring: “Now let them lose weight, get smarter.”

UK imposed sanctions on six people in charge of the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny, Putin's fiercest critic, was declared dead.

Mr Volodin said withdrawal from the fishing deal was in direct response to these sanctions - as British vessels caught 556,000 tons of cod and haddock in Russian waters last year alone.

A close Putin ally, Volodin also doubled down on the Kremlin's view that the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union was a tragedy.

He said: “With Gorbachev, we lost our country, and with Putin we got it back.”

Last year, UK media reported that up to 40% of cod and haddock consumed in the UK comes from Russia and Russian territory - with Moscow accused of “weaponizing food”.

UK government spokesperson said: “UK vessels do not fish in these Russian waters so this would have no material impact on our fish supplies, including cod or haddock.

”The UK has not received any official notification from the Russian Federation on this matter.

“Russia's continued unilateral withdrawal from a number of international cooperation treaties is symptomatic of its self-inflicted isolation on the world stage as a result of its illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, told Sky News: ”British vessels have not fished in Russian waters for decades so it's a bit of a moot point.