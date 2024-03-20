Lula picks Rosa Weber for Mercosur Court

Weber's nomination is still pending approval by the Mercosur Council

Former Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Rosa Weber has accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's proposal to become a member of Mercosur's Asunción-based Review Court which handles disputes among member countries, Agencia Brasil reported.

Weber will thus fill the vacancy left by fellow former STF Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandovski who was appointed Brazil’s Justice Minister last month. Lewandovski joined the Permanent Court of Review in July 2023 and assumed its presidency this year. Weber's nomination is still pending approval by the Southern Common Market Council.

Established in 2002, the Mercosur Court seeks to settle disputes among member countries of the bloc when prior negotiations fail. The court is made up of five arbitrators, with one appointed by each of the States Parties (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil), and a fifth judge appointed unanimously by all countries. Additionally, there is an alternate for each arbitrator. The term of office for court members is two years.