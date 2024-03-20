One person killed, over 110,000 left without electricity in storm-hit Buenos Aires

The SMN forecast heavy rains for the remainder of the day

One woman was killed and over 110,000 households in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) were left with no electricity on Wednesday morning as heavy rains hit the Argentine capital and its surrounding areas, leading to the delay or cancellation of some 60 passenger flights among other nuisances such as flooded streets.

According to local media, a 74-year-old woman died late on Tuesday after being hit by a piece of balcony that fell from the ninth floor in the uptown neighborhood of Recoleta. “We sent an ambulance and confirmed the death due to severe head trauma,” City Medical Emergency Service (SAME) Chief Alberto Crescenti told TN.

The extreme weather was caused by a “supercell” formation of clouds, it was also explained. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecast heavy rains with gusts of wind, possible hail, and electrical activity in the area for the remainder of the day.

Airport sources confirmed that more than 60 passenger flights were affected by the weather at the Jorge Newbery (Aeroparque) and Ezeiza terminals. In Aeroparque alone, 43 flights had been delayed, canceled, or diverted by 10 am, the sources also pointed out, as airline coordinators feared a “domino effect,” since the aircraft unable to land in Buenos Aires would not become available for their next segment.

At Ezeiza, 17 flights were delayed, one was canceled, and three were diverted to alternate airports.

In addition, no aircraft or tarmac staff were allowed to perform any task out of safety concerns given the electrical storm.

Neither of Buenos Aires' power companies (Edesur and Edenor) ventured to estimate when the service would be restored.