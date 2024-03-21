Aerolíneas Argentinas' 48-hour strike for Easter Week lifted

Argentines are looking ahead at an extra long weekend with the April 2 Veteran's Day in addition to the March 28 and 29 Easter Week recess

The Argentine aviation industry labor unions that had announced a 48-hour strike for the Easter weekend have reached an understanding with local authorities whereby the measure was lifted and Aerolíneas Argentinas travelers were then reassured that their flights would proceed as scheduled.

”The United Aeronautical Unions APA, APLA, APTA, and UPSA announce that today we reached a partial wage agreement with Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR) and Intercargo (ITC). Likewise, it has been stipulated to resume negotiations during the month of April,“ the unions said in a statement. Intercargo is the company handling tarmac operations.

”From the United Aeronautical Unions we hope that in this new instance the business authorities and the national government officials correspond the predisposition that we have always shown to seek consensus agreements to continue to recompose the income of the workers of AR and ITC,“ the document went on.

”In such sense, and by virtue of this agreement, the 48-hour strike is lifted as from midnight on Thursday, March 28.“

The guilds also thanked the workers ”for their support in this difficult context“ and underlined that ”the details of the agreement will be communicated by each of the organizations” shortly.

