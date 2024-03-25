Mondino: FTA with Japan OK but trade with China not good

Argentine Foreign Minister Daiana Mondino traveled to Japan between March 21 and 23 to boost a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Asian country and the South American Common Market (Mercosur). While at it, Mondino seized the opportunity to further criticize China.

Mondino followed up on the footsteps of her Paraguayan colleague Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, who confirmed in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper that the regional bloc was seeking a partnership with Japan. Paraguay currently holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur.

After meeting with her Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, Mondino was quoted by Nikkei as saying that the Argentine government hoped “to start exploring a dialogue.” She also highlighted that FTAs were “the best option.”

Regarding China, Mondino insisted that “we must not trade with non-liberal democracies” and explained that under President Javier Milei, Argentina's commerce with Beijing will be limited to that undertaken by private companies.

“We cannot gain much by working together with some countries that are not liberal democracies,” she argued.

“The Argentine government should not interfere as in the past with the previous government by deciding who to buy, what to buy, at what price,” elaborated Mondino, whose Asian tour also included Malaysia and Vietnam. Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and Vietnam is governed by a one-party communist regime, very similar to China's.

Last Friday, China's Embassy in Buenos Aires accused Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni of spreading false information about a Chinese donation to Argentina.

Mondino also defended Argentina's decision under Milei not to join the BRICS and expressed her skepticism regarding the so-called “Global South.”

The BRICS “is more of a political relationship,” Modino said. “And there we do not agree,” she told Nikkei.

Argentina has “incredible energy resources” and can help Japan with energy transition and food security, Mondino also pointed out while urging Japanese companies to invest in the South American country.

Regarding Milei's announcement that Argentina would shift its embassy in Israel from Herzliya to Jerusalem, Mondino made it clear that “it is definitely not a formal decision.”

“The presence of Argentina in Israel is very long term, actually from the very first day,” she said. “Argentina has supported the existence of Israel and supported a two-state solution.”

Mondino also underlined that under the Libertarian administration, Argentina was ceasing to be an overregulated country: “Once people taste freedom ... I strongly believe they will be happy,” she said.