Argentine woman arrested after taking her dog to be slaughtered

1st Monday, April 2024

The dog is now in a shelter

A 55-year-old woman in the Argentine city of La Plata, capital of the Province of Buenos Aires, was arrested after showing up at her Villa Elvira neighborhood nearest butchers' to have her Golden Retriever pet dog slaughtered, it was reported Sunday. Store workers alerted the police and the animal was left in the care of a shelter. According to local media, the potential client also asked how much the service would cost her.

“I don't understand what the problem is,” the woman told a shelter worker. She also mentioned that her father and grandfather from a rural background sought the ultimate remedy for horses when they reached a “certain time” and “I saw that he was already of age.” The woman's father and grandfather were said to have worked at the La Plata horsetracks.

“First you skin it ... then you use the meat. That is done with the animals,” she elaborated.