Brazilian VP down with Covid-19

1st Monday, April 2024 - 19:54 UTC Full article

Alckmin was said to be doing well after showing mild symptoms of the malady

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin stayed at home Monday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Agencia Brasil reported. Alckin is also Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

“The vice-president has mild symptoms and is doing well. He will remain at home for a speedy recovery, according to medical recommendations,” the Vice President's press office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency Anvisa has greenlighted the use of Pfizer's Abrysvo vaccine that prevents bronchiolitis in babies, which must be administered to mothers during pregnancy. The drug fights the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes respiratory tract infections such as bronchiolitis, it was explained.

Anvisa's decision was published in Monday's edition of the Diário Oficial da União (Official Gazette).

In a press release, Anvisa pointed out that bronchiolitis is an inflammation of the bronchi that affects young children and babies with great concern. The immunizer is indicated for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease in children from birth to six months of age through active immunization in pregnant women.

“This means that, in order to protect children, the vaccine must be administered to mothers during pregnancy. The vaccine is not applied directly to babies,” the agency stressed.

The drug was also authorized for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease in people aged 60 and over, a population also considered to be at risk.

The Abrysvo vaccine is described as bivalent, since it is made up of two antigens of the RSV F surface protein. It is administered intramuscularly and in a single dose. According to Anvisa, it should be applied during the second or third trimester of pregnancy.

“As with any medicine, some side effects have been observed when administering the immunizer, the most common being pain at the vaccination site, headache and muscle pain,” the agency said. “Even so, all the evidence presented to Anvisa was able to demonstrate that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.”

Anvisa had already authorized the registration of the Arexvy vaccine, from the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmith Kline, also intended to prevent diseases caused by RSV, but with an indication restricted to the population over the age of 60.